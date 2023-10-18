Waheeda Rehman, Alia, Allu Arjun headline 69th National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards in the national capital on Tuesday saw a confluence of generations and sartorial styles as President Droupadi Murmu honoured headline-making actors, from Waheeda Rehman to Alia Bhatt.

Rehman was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Indian cinema. As elegant as ever, she appeared in a cream and golden-coloured saree, and accessorised it with a green necklace and matching earrings, tying her hair in a bun.

The President congratulated Rehman and said she had established herself at the pinnacle of the industry with her art and personality.

Speaking about the Awards, the President said: "The award ceremony paints a picture of the diversity of India and the unity inherent in it. The talented people present at the ceremony have given meaningful expressions to languages, regional characteristics, social beliefs, achievements and problems."

The President expressed her confidence that in a country rich in talent, people associated with cinema will continue to set new standards of excellence and that films will play an important role in building a developed India.

The National Award for Best Hindi Film was given to the biographical historical drama film 'Sardar Udham' (2021). It was received by the film's director Shoojit Sircar. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

'Sardar Udham' also bagged the awards for Best Cinematography (Avik Mukhopadhayay), Best Production Design, Best Costume Designer and Best Audiography.

Alia received the award for Best Actress for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She wore her wedding saree to the ceremony. She was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was busy taking her pictures.