Celebrate women's resilience with these empowering audio series

As we celebrate Navratri in 2023, we honour the strength of women through the magic of audio storytelling. Just like Maa Durga's nine avatars embody resilience, these audio series showcase formidable female protagonists conquering their unique battles.

From tales of courage and determination to stories of love and redemption, these narratives promise to enthral and inspire. Whether you relish character-driven sagas or crave gripping dramas, our list has something for every listener.

Grab your earphones and immerse yourself in these empowering audio stories from Pocket FM, enriching your Navratri with the spirit of strong women.

Love After Rebirth

Dive into the enthralling world of "Love After Rebirth" on Pocket FM, a tale of betrayal and redemption. Meet Aryaa Sinha, a fearless Army officer who returns through rebirth to seek justice and protect her son from the very people who betrayed her. With her husband, Dr. Sivaay Maheshwari, by her side, the story takes you on a rollercoaster of suspense and emotion, blurring the lines between love, revenge, and redemption. Will their journey lead to a heartwarming reunion or a heart-wrenching conclusion? Only time holds the answers in this must-listen audio series. Don't miss the chance to witness the resilience of a strong female protagonist. Tune into "Love After Rebirth" written by Jiso and be captivated!

Koel Malhotra Ki Secret Life

Pocket FM’s audio series "Koel Malhotra Ki Secret Life" written by writer Priyanka Pareek is a must-listen this Navratri 2023, showcasing the strength of its female protagonist, Arpita. Her journey from Benaras to Gurgaon takes an unexpected turn as she transforms into the enigmatic Koel Malhotra on Radio Masti, offering advice to listeners. This series brilliantly intertwines Arpita's dual roles, her battle to salvage her marriage, and her newfound fame as Koel. Arpita's story is a testament to empowerment and resilience, addressing love, identity, and modern relationships. With a suspenseful plot, well-crafted characters, and surprising twists, it's an engaging audio experience that keeps you hooked. Join Arpita as she navigates her secret life, facing challenges from all angles in this emotional roller-coaster of a series!

A Nightmare

This Navratri, "A Nightmare" on Pocket FM is an absolute must-listen. The story of Kriya, falsely accused and abandoned, unfolds in a captivating tale of betrayal and unexpected love. She finds solace in the arms of Ahir Khurana, a prominent Asian businessman, whose boundless love becomes her refuge. But as the shadows of Kriya's past loom large, the story raises a compelling question: will Ahir's love withstand the shocking truth, or will it face the ultimate test? With themes of trust, redemption, and the enduring power of love, this narrative promises an emotional and riveting journey. Tune in to "A Nightmare" written by Tashu Katoch for a thrilling exploration of love and suspense that will keep you hooked.