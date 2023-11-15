More comics, cosplay and fun from November 17 to 19

In an era where the excitement of pop culture enthusiasts has reached unprecedented heights, the hearts of India's comic, manga, anime, and superhero movie aficionados beat faster than ever. Comic Con India, the largest pop culture celebration in the subcontinent, is set to make waves, as Bengaluru Comic Con 2023 unfolds as a thrilling three-day extravaganza. As we inch closer to the 11th edition of the favorite weekend of the year, Bengaluru Comic Con 2023 opens its floodgates for comic fanatics to witness some of the most popular names in the global pop culture scene as well as noteworthy Indian labels who have been entertaining us with spectacular stories since ages!

Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Bengaluru Comic Con 2023, powered by CrunchyRoll, which will see every attendee receive an exclusive copy of Spiderman-India (No.1 Issue) comic book, in an exclusive tie-up with Marvel Comics.

The event showcase comics in a big way with a slew of upcoming publishing houses/Indian artists like Indusverse, Holy Cow Entertainment, Happy Fluff, Hallubol (Rahil Mohsin), Garbage Bin, Corporate comics, Bullseye Press, Bakarmaxx, Art of SAVIO, Prasad Bhat, and Abhijeet Kini and many more along with International artists such as Dan Parent, Zach Stafford along with International Pro-Cosplayer Brittani Ginoza will grace the event.

In a first for Bengaluru Comic Con, Penguin Random House India will feature the biggest international comic bookstore at the event, showcasing titles from Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, IDW, Image, Kodansha, and many more. From 17th to 19th November, the most-awaited event will also feature The Arena (in association with The Esports Club), a 50000 sq ft gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, Esports, and popular streamers and gaming experiences. among many other exciting activities for all attendees.