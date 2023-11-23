Vishnu Manchu is a warrior devotee of Shiva in new ‘Kannappa’ poster

On actor and producer Vishnu Manchu’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming epic 'Kannappa' unveiled a grand poster. He is depicted as a mighty warrior-devotee of Lord Shiva with a bow, firing arrows in a mystical forest before a Shivling.

Based on the story of the legendary Kannappa who is renowned as one of the greatest bhakts of Shiva ever, the poster does justice to the majesty and grandeur of the film's epic scale.

Unveiling the poster on his X account, he captioned: "Step into the world of 'Kannappa' where the journey of an atheist Warrior to becoming Lord Shiva’s ultimate devotee comes to life."