OTT platforms should mentor independent, creative cinema: Manoj Bajpayee at IFFI 2023

IFFI 2023:- Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said that OTT platforms should mentor independent and creative cinema.

He was speaking during a Master Class session on 'Crafting Compelling Web Series for OTT' held at 54 IFFI, Goa today. Luminaries of the silver screen Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K, Apoorva Bakshi, and Srikrishna Dayal were also present

Moderated by Naman Ramachandran, the session delved into the intricacies and nuances of creating impactful narratives for the digital audience on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms.

Manoj Bajpayee emphasised the paramount importance of preparation, consistency, character graph, and embracing the flow that challenges and elevates every actor's essence: “You have to prepare well for the role and then forget about it to keep your mind empty to be receptive to new ideas coming."

Speaking on the success, failures and the future of OTT, 'The Family Man' actor said that OTT platforms should mentor independent, creative cinema.

Sharing the saga of his acclaimed OTT masterpiece 'The Family Man,' he unveiled the essence of strength in preparation and the art of living the character's journey on screen. “Preparation is the key,” he said.

“It is equally important to unlearn and be open to new ideas so as to not become stiff in your performance,” he shared.

Srikrishna Dayal, a theatre maestro and another key actor in 'The Family Man' series, spoke of the symbiotic relationship between the stage and the digital canvas of OTT and remarked that consistent viewership is the biggest benefit of OTT platforms. He mentioned that the discipline imbibed from the theatre, enables nurturing the adaptability of actors across diverse forms of acting.

Raj Nidimoru, the co-director of the OTT Series 'The Family Man' illuminated the profound impact of documentaries on the ever-evolving landscape of OTT, echoing the sentiments of a changing paradigm. He highlighted the significant impact these narratives have on the platform.