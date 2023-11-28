Nupur Sanon: Venturing into Telugu cinema has been a valuable experience

Nupur Sanon: Actress Nupur Sanon, who shared screen space with Ravi Teja in Telugu film 'Tiger Nageshwar Rao', helped her to understand a different demographic, contributing to the evolving Indian cinema landscape.

She said: “Global films are breaking barriers, with Indian stories gaining recognition at the Oscars and Emmys. In my third film, venturing into Telugu cinema has been a valuable experience, fostering growth and learning. It allowed me to understand a different demographic, contributing to the evolving Indian cinema landscape.”

She added: Despite cultural differences, emotions connect us, and stars now play a vital role in reaching diverse audiences nationwide, making films a universal language.”