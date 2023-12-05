SRK is part of my daily existence: Karan Johar

Karan Johar:- Director Karan Johar, who currently hosts chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, said that the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has a huge part of his daily existence.

KJo and SRK, as much as they are two powerhouses and call the cards in Bollywood, are also best friends, going a long way back in the mid 1990s. In fact, KJo starred alongside SRK in the latter’s iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ as his friend.

On Monday, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director spoke with the media on the sidelines of his show ‘Koffee With Karan’, and said that while SRK may not make an appearance on his show anytime soon, for him it’s everyday ‘Koffee With Karan’ with SRK when they’re chatting in their private space, away from the camera, given the solid foundation of their friendship.