Egypt film festival showcases women’s resilience through adversity

Egypt film festival:- Young farmers pass wheat fields near the host city of the Aswan International Women Film Festival, or AIWFF, where about half of the governorate’s population lives in poverty, according to the latest official figures. Aswan, Egypt, April 20, 2024.

Egyptian actors on the film festival's red carpet show their support for the annual celebration of women-focused productions, including 76 cinematic works, with spotlights on Tunisian, Palestinian and Sudanese films. Aswan, Egypt, April 20, 2024.

Nahed El Sebai, an Egyptian actress and AIWFF juror, says, “Being part of the jury fills me with a sense of pride, as I have a passion for embracing diverse cultures.” The festival includes films from over 36 countries. Aswan, Egypt, April 23, 2024.

Rashid Masharawi, a Gaza-born Palestinian filmmaker and AIWFF juror, says, “We [Palestinian filmmakers] want to go beyond mere news reports to create artistic, cultural projects that will endure for years to come.” Aswan, Egypt, April 24, 2024.

A video message from Gazan filmmaker Reema Mahmoud plays at Masharawi’s AIWFF talk “Resistance Cinema.” Reema is one of 22 besieged Gazan storytellers who are part of “Ground Zero,” Masharawi’s new funding initiative. Aswan, Egypt, April 23, 2024.

Hassan Abu Al-Ela, the AIWFF’s director, says, “We’ve faced great challenges, mostly due to Egypt’s financial crisis,” adding that the Gaza war led “some international guests to express concerns” about making the trip to Aswan, Egypt. April 23, 2024.

During her AIWFF talk “Cinema and Social Awareness,” Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine el-Kabbaj says, “I’ve met with local female entrepreneurs to discuss their main issues,” from early marriage to poverty. Aswan, Egypt, April 22, 2024.

The AIWFF organizers share a Nile boat tour with visiting filmmakers to showcase the host city of Aswan as an inspiring filming location for cinematic and documentary projects. Aswan, Egypt, April 22, 2024.



Aswan is home to diverse stories, including those of displaced Sudanese civilians such as Yehia, a juice maker who escaped war-ravaged Khartoum. “I love Aswan,” he says, “it feels like home.” Aswan, Egypt, April 23, 2024.

In the Philae temple complex, the festival’s participants learn about ancient Egyptian history and the country’s current challenges, such as daily nationwide. VOA/SP