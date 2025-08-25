Not a Perfect Marriage? Govinda Sunita Divorce Rumours Circulate Strongly, Daughter Tina Ahuja Reacts

Bollywood’s popular couple, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, have reportedly hit a challenging obstacle in their relationship. According to circulating rumours, the duo is getting divorced after 38 years of marriage. The news of their separation gained momentum when a report by media outlet Hauterrfly went viral.

The report claimed that Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce against her husband Govinda in the Bandra family court on December 4, 2024. She allegedly sought separation, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as reasons.

The couple became a major headline across various media outlets, which made the rumours appear more concrete. However, Govinda’s team dismissed all the claims about their marriage being on the rocks. His lawyer, Lalit Bindal, stated that the rumours are nothing but “old news.” Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, also said that all these Govinda Sunita divorce rumours are “the same old news.”

See Also: How The Film Saajan Brought Madhuri Dixit And Sanjay Dutt Closer, Romantically

He explained, “This is the same old news which came out six-seven months ago. Sunita had filed a divorce petition six-seven months ago, but now everything is getting settled. In a week or so, everyone will hear the news.” Sinha further added that the whole family will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together, and Sunita Ahuja is busy preparing for the festival.

The couple has yet to comment on the rumours that continue to spiral around. But their daughter, Tina Ahuja, struck down all the Govinda Sunita divorce rumours.

Tina dismissed all the separation gossip being speculated by people. In an interview, she said, “It’s all rumours.” When asked how she reacts to such news being circulated on a massive scale, Tina replied that she does not pay attention to them.

Tina further added, “Kya bolu main? (What should I say?) He is not even in the country.” She said she feels blessed to have a “beautiful family” and expressed her gratitude to everyone who has shown concern, love, and support amid the speculations.

Divorce rumours have surrounded Govinda and Sunita’s decades-long relationship for some time now. Sunita Ahuja has always spoken openly about her relationship with Govinda. In an interview with Pinkvilla Hindi Rush, she expressed her fear of whether Govinda would engage in an affair now that he is over 60.

She explained that when Govinda was younger, he used to work all the time and had no time for affairs. “But now that he is over 60, I am scared,” said Sunita. She then added,