From Bulk to Balance: Dwayne Johnson’s Dramatic Weight Loss Stuns the Internet

This was just one part of the story. The actor revealed in a candid interview that he was long thinking of this and finally got a chance to do so through this role. He was struggling with gut-related health issue which was an eye-opener for him. He realised that true fitness goes beyond muscles and gym. It is important to know how one should live rather than just knowing how much to lift. He emphasized on chasing better data rather than the noises, listening to one’s body, monitoring nutrition and taking specialist’s advice helped him a great deal.

It was quite a shift for the former wrestler as his whole brand was built around health and size. He focused mainly on ultra-high-calorie bulking diets for his muscular body which have now been replaced by a more clean and nutrient-driven plan. The goal is to direct the focus toward digestive health, recovery and balancing. He is continuing with his intense training but now has shifted towards more functional workouts that stresses on endurance, mobility, and cardiovascular health instead of just bulking.