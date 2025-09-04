Ketamine Drug Network in Hollywood: Ketamine Queen Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry’s Death Case

Initially, Sangha denied the charges but later changed her plea in August, as reported by BBC. She is currently being held in federal custody with her sentencing hearing scheduled for December. Prosecutors described her Los Angeles residence as a ‘drug-selling emporium’ after they discovered dozens of vials of ketamine on the property during a raid. As per the Justice Department, she will be facing a maximum of 65 years in federal prison.

The ‘Ketamine Queen’ who socially mingled with celebrities, led an extravagant lifestyle by attending award shows and parties. Federal Authorities have alleged that she was supplying ketamine to Hollywood celebrities and her high-end clients. She was also found with Xanax, cocaine and methamphetamine at her home.