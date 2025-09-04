Ketamine Drug Network in Hollywood: Ketamine Queen Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry’s Death Case

The Friends actor Matthew Perry died in October 2023 due to an accidental ketamine overdose, which led to a US court case exposing a Hollywood drug supply network.
Jasveen Sangha, a 42-year-old dubbed the "Ketamine Queen," has now pleaded guilty to supplying the lethal dose.
Sangha to face up to 65 years in federal prison, with sentencing scheduled for December, spotlighting the widespread ketamine abuse in Hollywood.
We have heard about cases of addiction and fatal overdose and sadly, the ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry became one such tragic example. He was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home in October 2023. He accidentally drowned because of a ketamine overdose at the age of 54. Following his sudden demise, a case was filed in the US court which uncovered the involvement of five people. Now, with the latest update, the so-called ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha has pleaded guilty to supplying the lethal dose to the late actor.
Earlier, four individuals had already pleaded guilty to supplying ketamine to Perry, exploiting his drug addiction for profit. Reports suggest that the fatal overdose was administered by his two doctors, Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chaven along with his live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa. Eric Fleming, who obtained the drug from Sangha, later sold it to Perry, connecting all of them to the case. They were subsequently detained and are scheduled to be sentenced at different times in November and December. And now the 42-year-old ‘Ketanine Queen’ has joined them as the fifth individual in the guilty plea.
Initially, Sangha denied the charges but later changed her plea in August, as reported by BBC. She is currently being held in federal custody with her sentencing hearing scheduled for December. Prosecutors described her Los Angeles residence as a ‘drug-selling emporium’ after they discovered dozens of vials of ketamine on the property during a raid. As per the Justice Department, she will be facing a maximum of 65 years in federal prison.
The ‘Ketamine Queen’ who socially mingled with celebrities, led an extravagant lifestyle by attending award shows and parties. Federal Authorities have alleged that she was supplying ketamine to Hollywood celebrities and her high-end clients. She was also found with Xanax, cocaine and methamphetamine at her home.
Ketamine is an anaesthetic used to induce loss of consciousness. It is a Schedule III non-narcotic substance that distorts the perception of sight and sound making users feel disconnected and not in control. For this reason, it is administered as a general anesthesia on patients. It can cause hallucinations and needs to be monitored by professionals for its possible life-threatening effects.
The ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry’s death revealed the Ketamine drug network circulating in Hollywood for years now. It was also called a ‘wild nest’ by a doctor in an interview. [Rh/SY]