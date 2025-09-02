FIR lodged against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 2: An FIR has been registered against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Bichwal police station in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

Bichwal Police SHO Govind Singh Charan told IANS that the FIR was filed on Monday night.

The complaint was filed by Jodhpur-based Radha Films and Hospitality CEO, Prateek Raj Mathur, who alleged that he was appointed as the line producer for Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War' and was later removed without payment.

According to Mathur, despite repeated requests, no formal agreement was signed with him. However, he received an email confirming his role as line producer.

Mathur claimed to have handled key responsibilities, including administrative support, government clearances, and security arrangements for the film crew.

The FIR also accused Bhansali, along with Bhansali Productions' managers Utkarsh Bali and Arvind Gill, of misbehaving with him at Hotel Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner on August 17.