Alia Bhatt and Jin in One Frame: Steals the Spotlight at Milan Fashion Week 2025

Alia Bhatt and BTS’ Jin’s surprise frame at Milan Fashion Week 2025 went viral worldwide.
Alia stunned in a bold Gucci look, while Jin made a stylish post-military comeback.
Alia is ready for her new film Alpha, and Jin prepares to drop his solo album Echo.
Milan Fashion Week 2025 was already making headlines with the bold cinematic debut of the short film “Tiger” for Gucci’s Spring Summer 2026 line, ditching its usual runway. But this year surprised fans as they spotted Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt and K-Pop star Jin from BTS sharing the same frame. Social media has not been the same since, after witnessing a brief collision of two of the world’s biggest entertainment industries
The viral moment of Alia and Jin being captured in the same frame made fans overly excited. The whole incident was not staged or a formal crossover but was enough for fans to flood social media with all sorts of reactions. There were tweets and discussions of a possible Bollywood-KPop crossover, with some creating hashtags like #JinxAlia. Fans on social media had a lot to say, with some tweeting things like “Two worlds are colliding” and “Alia Bhatt and Jin in one frame? My heart can’t handle this.” It was a historic moment for fans as they witnessed two icons from different industries coexisting in one glamorous space.
Although Alia is now a familiar face on international red carpets, Milan felt different. She represented Gucci as their brand ambassador, walking with a presence that demanded attention. She donned a silky nude satin mini dress with a chunky gold chain belt, layered with an oversized black fur coat. She accessorised the outfit with thigh-high Gucci stockings and pointed heels, along with a sleek black handbag. The look was given its final touch with straight hair, bold smokey eyes, and a bronzed glow which exuded confidence.
The look drew attention, with some considering it fierce and fashion-forward while others found it overly dramatic. However, most agreed that Alia Bhatt is no longer just an attendee at fashion weeks but someone who truly owns them.
The BTS star Kim Seok Jin, who is popularly known as Jin, brought effortless elegance to the event in contrast to Alia’s dramatic look. Fans started cheering for the BTS star as this marked his first major international appearance since completing his military service. He wore a crisp white Gucci shirt, left slightly unbuttoned, paired with black tailored pants and a stylish Gucci bag. The wet-look hairstyle gave him a stylish edge, and his smile reminded fans of his “Worldwide Handsome” reputation.
Jin’s appearance at Milan was a declaration of him re-entering his post-military phase with the same charm that made him a global star. He is now all set with his second solo album “Echo,” along with group activities, to capture fans’ hearts.
As we talk about Alia Bhatt, her cinematic journey has been equally bold. She is now all prepared for her first full-blown action role as the female lead to enter YRF’s ambitious spy universe with her new project “Alpha.” The film is set to release at Christmas 2025, already building up a great deal of anticipation.
The Milan Fashion Week 2025 showcased Gucci’s bold new vision and its dazzling runway, etching it in everyone’s memory. But the event will always go down as the week that Bollywood had a brief collision with K-Pop in a single image, bringing the two fandoms together. [Rh/SY]
