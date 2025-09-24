Alia Bhatt and Jin in One Frame: Steals the Spotlight at Milan Fashion Week 2025

Jin’s appearance at Milan was a declaration of him re-entering his post-military phase with the same charm that made him a global star. He is now all set with his second solo album “Echo,” along with group activities, to capture fans’ hearts.

As we talk about Alia Bhatt, her cinematic journey has been equally bold. She is now all prepared for her first full-blown action role as the female lead to enter YRF’s ambitious spy universe with her new project “Alpha.” The film is set to release at Christmas 2025, already building up a great deal of anticipation.

The Milan Fashion Week 2025 showcased Gucci’s bold new vision and its dazzling runway, etching it in everyone’s memory. But the event will always go down as the week that Bollywood had a brief collision with K-Pop in a single image, bringing the two fandoms together. [Rh/SY]