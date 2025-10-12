Nick Jonas turns hairdresser for wife Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai Oct 12: Time and again, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shown why they are the cutest couple in town, and PeeCee's latest social media post is another proof of the same.Mumbai Oct 12 (IANS) Time and again, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shown why they are the cutest couple in town, and PeeCee's latest social media post is another proof of the same.

The 'Barfi' actress dropped a video of her and Nick on their way to the airport while Nick is helping make Priyanka's bun.

As Nick is busy with his hairdresser duties, PeeCee informs, "We are on our way to the airport, recording live."

Complimenting her husband on his latest skill set, Priyanka can be heard saying, "You're getting good at it."

Reacting to this, Nick shares that he is multi-tasking at the moment- helping his wife with her hair and also enjoying a baseball match on the television.

We could also hear a laughing Priyanka saying, "All is well in the world".