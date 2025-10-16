K-pop Idol RM Reveals BTS Comeback at a Seoul Event

RM hinted that BTS’s official comeback is set for the end of March 2026.
He revealed he’s improving his dance skills, which fans will see by the comeback.
Fans called RM the “spoiler king” as this will be BTS’s first full-group release since 2022.
It seems that BTS leader RM has accidentally confirmed the date fans have been waiting for the group’s official comeback. He revealed that BTS is preparing to return by the end of March 2026 during a recent media interaction at the “Love Your W” campaign in Seoul on October 15, 2025. The statement quickly made headlines in both major Korean and international media outlets. The event was attended by RM along with two other members, J-Hope and V. The trio spoke with the media candidly, talking about their ongoing preparations for the group’s comeback after completing their military service.
The spoiler king even shared details about their music recording, photoshoots for the upcoming album, and work on new visual content. He mentioned that he is working on improving his dance skills, which fans would be able to see by March 2026, a hint that many believe points toward the group’s comeback. The statement drew instant attention as HYBE and BigHit Music had previously confirmed only a “spring 2026” comeback timeline without specifying a date. It appeared to be a spontaneous disclosure, as J-Hope playfully asked if RM had started his dance practice.
Fans have labelled the K-pop star as the “spoiler king,” as he has previously revealed important dates and details about the group ahead of official announcements. The three were not at a formal press conference but seemed relaxed, engaging in a friendly exchange at the Seoul event. Fans are now anticipating the comeback even more, eager to witness the personal improvement and stage presence of the group’s leader. This highlights individual effort alongside group production work.
It is to be noted that this would mark the group’s first full-group release since 2022 and their first project following all seven members’ return from military service. There has been no official confirmation regarding RM’s remark from the agency yet. The agency and BTS had previously announced in July 2025 their plans for a global tour and a group album in spring 2026. Fans are now eager to know whether RM’s “end of March” timeline will remain in the final schedule as BTS’s return draws nearer. [Rh/Eth/SY]
Suggested Reading: