K-pop Idol RM Reveals BTS Comeback at a Seoul Event

Fans have labelled the K-pop star as the “spoiler king,” as he has previously revealed important dates and details about the group ahead of official announcements. The three were not at a formal press conference but seemed relaxed, engaging in a friendly exchange at the Seoul event. Fans are now anticipating the comeback even more, eager to witness the personal improvement and stage presence of the group’s leader. This highlights individual effort alongside group production work.

It is to be noted that this would mark the group’s first full-group release since 2022 and their first project following all seven members’ return from military service. There has been no official confirmation regarding RM’s remark from the agency yet. The agency and BTS had previously announced in July 2025 their plans for a global tour and a group album in spring 2026. Fans are now eager to know whether RM’s “end of March” timeline will remain in the final schedule as BTS’s return draws nearer. [Rh/Eth/SY]