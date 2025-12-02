Ranveer Singh Lands in Controversy After Mocking Kantara's Chamundi Daiva; Calls the Goddess a ‘Female Ghost’

The actor’s actions were termed disrespectful to the followers and worshippers of Daiva and Chamundi, leading to a formal complaint by HJS. This comes at a time when Ranveer Singh is all set for his upcoming release, Dhurender, scheduled to release on 5th December 2025. The role of Ranveer Singh has been said to be based on the personal life of Major Mohit Sharma, which resulted in the late officer’s parents lodging a complaint. They stated that no permission was sought from them or the Indian Army to depict Major Sharma’s personal life on screen.

However, the actor Ranveer Singh has now posted a story on Instagram apologising for his actions that hurt people. He clarified, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s performance in the film.” He further added that he has always respected every culture and tradition of our country. He ended his apology by saying, “If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”