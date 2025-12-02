Ranveer Singh Lands in Controversy After Mocking Kantara's Chamundi Daiva; Calls the Goddess a ‘Female Ghost’

Ranveer Singh called Kantara Daiva a “female ghost,” sparking backlash.
HJS filed a complaint accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.
The actor apologised on Instagram for his remarks.
The actor Ranveer Singh has landed himself at the centre of a controversy for imitating the Daiva act performed by Rishabh Shetty in the Kantara movie. The video went viral, which led to the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) lodging a complaint for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The clip was from the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that took place on 28th November 2025.
The Simba actor was trying to recreate a scene from the Kantara movie where the Daiva enters the actor’s body in a comic way. He even referred to the Chamundi Daiva as a “female ghost,” which triggered netizens who pointed out that the Daiva is a form of the goddess and not a ghost; there is a difference between the two. The comic tone of the actor fueled the criticism. Ranveer even asked the audience if they wanted to see him as a part of Kantara Chapter 3, asking them to “ask this guy,” pointing towards Rishabh Shetty. It was supposed to be a moment of humour but turned into a debate that accused him of taking a sacred tradition lightly.
The actor’s actions were termed disrespectful to the followers and worshippers of Daiva and Chamundi, leading to a formal complaint by HJS. This comes at a time when Ranveer Singh is all set for his upcoming release, Dhurender, scheduled to release on 5th December 2025. The role of Ranveer Singh has been said to be based on the personal life of Major Mohit Sharma, which resulted in the late officer’s parents lodging a complaint. They stated that no permission was sought from them or the Indian Army to depict Major Sharma’s personal life on screen.
However, the actor Ranveer Singh has now posted a story on Instagram apologising for his actions that hurt people. He clarified, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s performance in the film.” He further added that he has always respected every culture and tradition of our country. He ended his apology by saying, “If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”
Suggested Reading: