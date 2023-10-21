As Mumbai chokes, BMC wakes up to implement anti-pollution measures

With Mumbai reeling under air pollution levels exceeding Delhi in the past few days, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday issued a set of tough directives for construction sites, industries and vehicles to enable Mumbaikars breathe easy.

At a top-level meeting of various stakeholders, BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal ordered them to ensure that pollution dust raised by nearly 6,000 construction sites must be strictly monitored and preventive/remedial measures should be taken forthwith, and violations would lead to ‘stop work’ notices issued at the site concerned itself.

The CEOs of the MHADA, the SRA, the MIDC, MDs of MSRDC, MMRCL, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, and Presidents of CREDAI, MCHI, NAREDCO, PEATA, besides top MPCB and BMC officers, and representatives from the CMO were present.

Henceforth, any construction site of more than one acre will compulsorily have iron sheet enclosure of 35 feet high on all sides, and for less than one acre, it will be of 25 feet height, at the construction site, with the entire building under construction enclosed with green cloth/jute sheet/tarpaulin to ensure that no dust spreads during the construction activity.

All construction sites will compulsorily install sprinkler systems within 15 days and use the same for all times when the construction is ongoing, while anti-smog machines must be installed within 30 days from now.