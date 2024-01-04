The tree that never dies losing out in race for survival

The religious, ecological and medicinal significance of banyan —India’s national tree — is not lost on the people and government. Nevertheless, it is losing out to population pressure and infrastructural development.

Yadav animatedly described the banyans of Lakkadjam. “The humongous Matamai banyan tree in Pandu Yadav’s field was a sight to behold. Performing religious ceremonies and hosting marriage parties under it were common then. In summer, cattle found shelter there. People would make dung cakes there and take them home to light their stoves or sell to brick kilns,” he reminisced.

The Matamai banyan temple has a platform on which stones considered auspicious are kept. Women worship the place and offer a prasad of coconut and halwa. Now, a mango tree has replaced the banyan tree once present there.

Yadav recalled another banyan tree in nearby Gawlijhira village. “That tree in Amari Yadav’s field was very old and near a river. A fire destroyed it. Where are the big trees now? I am not sure if the present generation will ever be able to see such large trees,” said Yadav.

The miracle tree

Banyan is one of the 750 species of fig trees that are pollinated only by its own species of wasps that breed inside the figs of their partner trees. It reaches a height up to 30 m and spreads laterally. Aerial roots that develop from its branches descend and entrench in the soil to become new trunks.

A single banyan tree may assume the appearance of a dense thicket due to the tangle of roots and trunks over the years. They are the world’s biggest trees in terms of the area they cover. Thanks to their extensive growth, banyan trees sustain many species of birds, fruit bats and other creatures, which in turn disperse the seeds further.

Banyan and peepal produce more oxygen than other trees, says RK Dixit, retired sub-divisional forest officer in Madhya Pradesh. “The banyan has thick and wide leaves rich in chlorophyll, due to which it releases larger quantities of oxygen,” Dixit told 101Reporters.

Dixit talked about the huge banyan of Kalu Amkheda in Vidisha district that is also a famous religious site. “I have gone there several times. Bhagavad Gita sermons, mass marriages and community feasts are organised under this tree. The branches of this banyan are spread over 800 m, capable of sheltering 5,000 people,” he said, adding that banyans have a lifespan of thousands of years.

Dixit also cites its health benefits. “Its wood, leaves, roots and milky latex are used in ayurvedic medicines to treat vata, pitta and kapha disorders. In villages, the latex is applied on wounds and is used to clean eyes,” he said.

Banyan is also used to treat diarrhoea, dysentery, leucorrhoea, piles, gum and teeth disorders, lower back and rheumatic pain, female infertility, ear problems, skin and hair woes, nasal troubles, nausea and diabetes.

In Madhya Pradesh, which has banyan as its state tree, its leaves are used to dry homemade papads. Wood from these trees is used for religious ceremonies. “In our village, people make disposable plates out of banyan leaves for serving food during community feasts. Traditionally, barbers did this job and when there was a demand, they sold the plates in exchange for grains,” said Ashok Rawat (64), a resident of Basari village in Chhatarpur district.

“There is a devi sthan (temple) under the banyan, right at the entrance of our village, but the two large trees inside the village, where people rested and socialised during hot afternoons, are now gone,” said Poojari Yadav of Pat Raiyyat panchayat in Betul district. Poojari reminisced about children playing on the sturdy banyan roots and listening to stories from elders under its shade, all things from the past.