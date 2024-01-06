To Feed or Not to Feed the Birds in Cold Weather

Birds in Cold Weather:- It’s an age-old question -- to feed or not to feed birds in fall and winter. Some people believe that feeding wild birds can cause more harm than good, like preventing timely migrations, or causing birds to depend on feeders rather than foraging food. The truth is these are myths and feeding birds is beneficial to their well-being. Birds migrate regardless of seed in feeders. It’s estimated that wild birds only get 25 percent of food from feeders, the rest is naturally sourced, so full feeders don’t keep birds from migrating. Instead, several triggers urge birds to migrate: like changes in nesting locations as trees lose leaves, less natural foods, insect decline, winds, temperature drop and day length. As days grow shorter, many birds get internally restless and head south, taking advantage of plentiful natural foods, and stocked feeders to fuel their flight.

During cold weather, resident birds that don’t migrate, need extra calories to stay warm as they burn energy keeping body temperatures up when temperatures drop. As natural resources decline, resident birds expend much energy searching for food. Providing supplemental food at feeders helps keep birds’ caloric-intake high, supporting them during bouts of brutally cold weather.

In wintry weather, birds can use up to 75 percent of their fat stores per night. Studies show birds with regular access to feeders are healthier, have better feather growth, disease resistance and more successful reproduction. The right bird feed and feeders attract a wide variety of resident and migrating birds to backyards.

Birding expert, Elaine Cole, owner of Cole’s Wild Bird Products, Co., offers timely advice on continuing to feed birds throughout cold weather and keeping birds safe and healthy.

“Not all bird feed is created equal. Cole’s takes exceptional care to select only the top 1 to 2 percent of the highest-quality seeds birds like, with no filler seed ever used. Our ‘Harvest Fresh Lock’ packaging protects nutritional content and doesn’t allow seed to spoil or dry out like other bird feed. No dangerous pesticides, chemicals or mineral oils are ever used, keeping seed safe and as close to natural as possible.

For cold weather, I suggest black oil sunflower, white proso millet, cracked corn, niger seed, raw peanuts and suet cakes or kibbles to ensure the nutritional benefits of feeders. Offering top-quality feed means less waste and an increase in birds at feeders”, says Cole.

“Providing a variety of feed and feeder types increases the diversity of avian visitors. A tube feeder is a ‘must-have,’ these all-purpose feeders keep seed dry and accommodate a wide variety of birds feeding from multiple ports. Specialty wire-mesh tube feeders, designed for birds that cling, can easily dispense tiny, oil-rich niger seeds, protein-packed dried mealworms and other specialty feed.

For an easy-to-use, one-size-fits-most feeder, select a bowl style with a protective dome that can be raised and lowered to thwart large birds and squirrels while protecting seed from inclement weather. Easy to hang and fill, bowl feeders accommodate any seed, nuts, suet and even chopped fruit.

Invest in larger feeders which hold more seed, like the ‘Tubezilla.’ Frigid weather makes energy conservation critical; birds can’t afford to waste time waiting for food if feeders are empty. Large capacity feeders decrease the frequency of empty feeders, while increasing the number of bird visits. And they’ll save you some frigid trips outside to refill feeders,” says Cole.

More Tips:

• It’s always essential to clean out residue before adding fresh seed. Because some feeders can be difficult to scrub, this step is too often ignored. Cole’s tube feeders have a built in “quick-clean” feature; a removable base that with one push of a button, provides easy access to the inside, making cleaning -- a vital step in preventing disease -- a breeze!

• It’s difficult to find essential, unfrozen water in winter. The fix? A birdbath with an electric heater that’s continuously full and clean.

• Allow leaves to remain under trees and shrubbery which attract birds with shelter, insects, and fallen seeds.

• Protect birds from cats or hawks by hanging feeders in sheltered spots.

• Providing shelter is as simple as stacking branches and brush. Also, instead of dragging Christmas trees to the curb, put them in a corner of the backyard, for protection from wind and predators. NewsUSA/SP