Are Blue Whale Sperm Really the Reason the Ocean Is Salty?

Oceans are home to countless creatures and microorganisms — from massive whales to tiny plankton. Each species has a unique biology and reproductive system. But over the years, a bizarre internet meme has claimed something unbelievable: that the ocean is salty because blue whales release hundreds of gallons of sperm during mating.

This viral message has been circulating online since the early 2000s, first via email, then later on Facebook and other social platforms. It often resurfaces with captions like, “Now you know why the ocean is salty!” The claim suggests that blue whales release between 40 and 400 gallons of sperm at a time, with most of it supposedly ending up in the ocean. While it might sound funny, this so-called “fact” is entirely false — both scientifically and logically.