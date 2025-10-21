Delhi Air Pollution Hits Severe Levels as AQI Crosses 400 After Diwali Celebrations, The Capital Chokes

Delhi’s AQI crossed 400 post-Diwali, placing the city in the “severe” pollution category.
Fireworks, traffic, industrial emissions, and stagnant weather caused the pollution spike.
Authorities activated emergency measures, warning vulnerable groups to limit outdoor exposure.
India’s capital woke up on Tuesday to a dense layer of smog, placing itself in the “severe” pollution category, worsening Delhi air pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city has surged above 400 in multiple areas. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), out of the 38 monitoring stations, 36 recorded AQI levels in the red zone, with four of them surpassing 400.
The areas with the worst air quality include Wazirpur (423), Dwarka (417), Ashok Vihar (404), and Anand Vihar (404), where the levels were hazardous. Diwali celebrations spiked air pollution as firecrackers were burst despite restrictions. The weather conditions, combined with pollutants trapped close to the surface, worsened air quality across the city.
Festive fireworks, high baseline pollution, and unfavorable weather conditions collectively contributed to the sudden decline in air quality. People were reportedly seen bursting firecrackers well past the allotted hours, even though there were timings and regulations for using “green crackers.” The rising pollution levels also owe to transport emissions, industrial activity, and the burning of biomass. As per CPCB reports, 15.6% of the total pollution came from vehicular emissions, while industrial and other sources accounted for around 23.3% of the pollution load. Low wind speeds and cooler temperatures trapped particulate matter close to the ground, preventing dispersion and intensifying the smog, adding to the weather crisis.
Areas in north and west Delhi were the most affected by the pollution. Places like Bawana, Wazirpur, ITO, Lodhi Road, and the vicinity of IGI (Indira Gandhi International)Airport were among the worst affected areas. A drastic dip was seen even in areas that usually show better air quality, such as Lodhi Road. The average AQI of Delhi was around 345 by early Tuesday morning. Private air monitoring systems reported real-time data showing AQI levels as high as 475, pointing towards a critical pollution emergency.
Pollution levels peak in the early hours, and this was evident after Diwali night, particularly between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. The pollution poses risks for all residents, but children, the elderly, outdoor workers, and people with respiratory and heart problems are more vulnerable. Health experts have warned against exposure to such air, which may aggravate asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, along with causing irritation to the eyes, throat, and lungs.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR in response to the surge in air pollution. Stricter regulations are in place at this stage, including limitations on construction activities, restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles, and the deployment of anti-smog guns in pollution hotspots. Advisories have also been issued by the Delhi government and medical experts, urging residents to limit outdoor activities, use N95 masks when stepping outside, and keep their windows closed to reduce exposure to toxic air.
Experts emphasize structuring long-term solutions to tackle Delhi’s pollution crisis alongside these emergency measures. There is a need for sustained public participation and regional cooperation to stop the yearly recurrence of such dangerous air quality levels as the city battles post-festive pollution each year.
Delhi’s recent smog outbreak serves as a sobering reminder of the city’s delicate air ecosystem. The situation highlights the urgent need for both short-term and long-term coordinated efforts to protect public health and ensure cleaner air for the citizens of the capital, along with stricter enforcement of rules and greater public awareness. [Rh/SY]
