Delhi Air Pollution Hits Severe Levels as AQI Crosses 400 After Diwali Celebrations, The Capital Chokes

Festive fireworks, high baseline pollution, and unfavorable weather conditions collectively contributed to the sudden decline in air quality. People were reportedly seen bursting firecrackers well past the allotted hours, even though there were timings and regulations for using “green crackers.” The rising pollution levels also owe to transport emissions, industrial activity, and the burning of biomass. As per CPCB reports, 15.6% of the total pollution came from vehicular emissions, while industrial and other sources accounted for around 23.3% of the pollution load. Low wind speeds and cooler temperatures trapped particulate matter close to the ground, preventing dispersion and intensifying the smog, adding to the weather crisis.

Areas in north and west Delhi were the most affected by the pollution. Places like Bawana, Wazirpur, ITO, Lodhi Road, and the vicinity of IGI (Indira Gandhi International)Airport were among the worst affected areas. A drastic dip was seen even in areas that usually show better air quality, such as Lodhi Road. The average AQI of Delhi was around 345 by early Tuesday morning. Private air monitoring systems reported real-time data showing AQI levels as high as 475, pointing towards a critical pollution emergency.

Pollution levels peak in the early hours, and this was evident after Diwali night, particularly between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. The pollution poses risks for all residents, but children, the elderly, outdoor workers, and people with respiratory and heart problems are more vulnerable. Health experts have warned against exposure to such air, which may aggravate asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, along with causing irritation to the eyes, throat, and lungs.