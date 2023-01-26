Germany: Knife attack in train leaves 2 dead and 5 injured

Two people were killed and five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany, officials said.



A man attacked passengers with a knife on a train travelling from Kiel to Hamburg shortly before 3:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday before arriving at Brokstedt station. He was arrested shortly afterwards, a police spokesman was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.



The station was sealed off by the police to allow emergency services to continue their work. Germany's state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn announced on Twitter that there would be train cancelations between Hamburg, Kiel and Neumuenster.



A spokeswoman for the police in Itzehoe, a city close to Brokstedt, said that further details remained elusive. (KB/IANS)