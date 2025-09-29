Moldovans Vote In Choice Between EU Integration And Russian Influence

CHISINAU -- Moldovans began voting in key parliamentary elections facing a choice of two paths: continuing toward joining the European Union or veering toward Russia amid widespread reports of campaign meddling by the Kremlin.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time on September 28 in an impoverished country with a front-row seat to Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine.

The Central Electoral Commission reported that 750,000 people, or just more than a quarter of eligible voters, had cast ballots by 1 p.m. Polls close at 9 p.m. with results expected to flow in soon afterward.

The conflict, Europe's largest and deadliest since World War II, has hit Moldova's economy hard, disrupting trade and driving up energy prices to trigger a spike in inflation.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin's online army of disinformation bots has used fake accounts and networks, often AI-generated, to flood social media with pro-Russian narratives and unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

"Russia poses a danger to our democracies. Our democracy is young and fragile, but that does not mean that states with longer democracies are not in danger. We want to live in a democracy," President Maia Sandu said after casting her ballot.