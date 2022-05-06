Men's Guide to appropriating fashion jewellery

In all cultures, men have worn jewellery for centuries. In fact, in the past, jewellery for kings was more ornate than that for queens.

With the passage of time and generation, there was a time when jewellery was almost entirely reserved for women and men had a limited selection. Since then, we've come a long way. To begin with, we no longer desire or accept stereotyped classifications in the same way that we once did. Gender focus in jewellery, like many other aspects of the fashion industry and beyond, is less important than it once was.

It's the 21st century and Men now relish expressing themselves while breaking one stereotype at a time. The truth is that whether you are a man or a woman if you can feel that you are looking good, your confidence significantly boosts.

Here's a list of the latest trends and designs in Men's jewellery to amp up your style game contributed by Kohinoor Jewellers Agra & Kohgem, PP Jewellers, RK Jewellers South Ex-2, and Narayan Jewellers:

Tie pins: Be it a work event or any occasion, wearing just a tie gets boring. Men realize this and are now adorning a tie pin. Today, the choice for a tie pin ranges from diamond-studded tie pins in gold or silver.

Lapel Pins: The lapel pin is a superb example of a detail that will give your outfit an unforgettable elegant appearance & they are back in fashion. For decades they were only worn at life's most formal events, but now times are changing and men are looking for some trending options that can go with their daily business.

Oval Bracelets: Bracelets are no longer a woman's best friend only. Men of all ages love to experiment with this piece of jewellery in different metals like gold, white gold, and leather belts with diamond or colored stone. You can go for more funky options of diamond in titanium or leather with casual wear, while the gold one looks perfect for formal occasions.