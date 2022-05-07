A guide to Reuse your old traditional wear

Sarees and fabrics are generally passed on as heirlooms in our culture. Heavy, pure fabrics, heavy suits, sarees, and wedding lehengas -- mostly women tend to preserve these and pass them on to the next generation. These are special and hold a lot of memories that are often difficult to part with.

But, how often are we able to use those old clothes due to changing fashion? With new styles and trends coming in almost every season, it gets very difficult to wear the same outfit again and again.

How about we find a way to preserve them and also reuse them in a way that they don't get wasted and are also used efficiently? Interesting, right? Recycling old clothes into table runners, new clothes, and cushion covers -- is not a new phenomenon. People have been doing it for ages. It is sustainable, economical, and extremely cool to reuse, repurpose and recycle. Change the utility of the garment as per your need and make the most out of it. Keep reading to know some innovative ideas for repurposing salwar suits instead of discarding them.

The scope of recycling expands significantly when it comes to something as encompassing as a salwar suit. Repurposing vintage salwar suits can become a very fascinating and versatile DIY project.

Namrata Agarwal, Founder, and CEO of Chinaya Banaras shares some cool tips to reuse old outfits.

Mix and match and reuse the entire outfit: While salwar suits are mostly sold as a set -- shirt, dupatta, and a bottom; the current trend of wearing mismatched or contrasting outfits gives a scope of using each element of a salwar suit in a different outfit and create three more outfits!

Match your kurta with a different bottom and change the whole look. Add a different colored dupatta to your existing suit and you have a new outfit. These small steps can give you a new look without burning a hole in your pocket and also reusing an existing garment. Did someone say sustainable fashion?