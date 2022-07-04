Sini Shetty of Karnataka has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2022

The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners. These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and had to go through rigorous training and grooming sessions and were mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022 crown at the Grand Finale



Talking about the pageant with pride and passion, Neha Dhupia said: "Each year as the journey of Femina Miss India begins, it brings back all the memories of the priceless experiences I've had with this pageant. It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I'm confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout."



The star-studded evening witnessed enjoyable and enthralling performances by Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler who left the audience spellbound.



The show was hosted by none other than the best, Maniesh Paul. (AA/IANS)