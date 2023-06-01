Celebrating the Telangana Formation Day

The Telangana Bill was approved by the Congress Working Committee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha in February 2014, following nearly 40 years of opposition. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was approved in the same year that the bill was introduced in the Indian Parliament. The bill specifies that Telangana will be made up of ten districts.

Telangana's creation denotes the success of the movement for Telangana. It honours Telangana's formal severance from the Andhra Pradesh state. A 57-year-old movement came to a conclusion on June 2, 2014, fulfilling the dreams of the Telangana people. In addition to giving the locals a distinct identity, the movement changed India's map such that the state's limits could now be seen.

The Prime Minister and President of India, as well as political figures from all around the nation, extend greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day every year.