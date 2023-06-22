Rare Carat: The Online Diamond Marketplace for Smart Buyers

When searching for the best lab diamonds and wisest investments, it is important to make the smartest choices as a consumer. The wrong path can lead inexperienced diamond hunters towards costly mined diamonds from retailers with limited options. The right path, a respected online marketplace like Rare Carat, can lead to a broad range of stunning lab grown diamonds with better ethics and value for money.
Lab Grown Diamonds are the Smartest Choice for Contemporary Gems.
The best place to start when taking the smart route as a consumer is to focus on lab diamonds. Although there is still some stigma attached to these stones because of their synthetic origin, they are real stones with the same strength and beauty. Labs use clever processes to replicate natural conditions without the need for exploitative mining. Therefore, this is easily the smarter choice for all those looking for ethical stones as an alternative to mined diamonds.
Smart Buyers Know That Perfection Isn't Everything
For some, there is nothing better than an internally flawless diamond from a high-end retailer with an astronomical price tag. However, this isn't a smart investment when considering resale values and profits. This is where it is smarter to go for an eye-clean stone that looks just as good to the naked eye but actually has minor inclusions. These VVS1 to VS2 stones can still look stunning with the right color, cut, and the right type of inclusions. They are also much cheaper.
Speaking of color and cut, the right choice here can make a big difference to the current and resale values of stones. Some cuts go in and out of fashion, with the princess cut a top-seller right now and the cushion cut having a more timeless quality. There is also a growing trend towards colored stones. The faint yellow coloration will appeal to many people, as will the bolder fancy-colored stones. It is important that investors really think about which options offer the most value and get to know the range.
Smart Buyers Also Know to Shop Online
There was a time when the ultimate diamond buying experience meant going into a brick-and-motor store and browsing stones with a salesperson. A complimentary glass of wine may be included to help seal the deal. The problem is that these stores tend to have limited options, with more traditional cuts and color choices and no room for customization. They also involve some pretty pushy staff working on commission.
Buying online is a smarter choice because it gives consumers more control from the comfort of their own home. They have the time and freedom to browse more extensive marketplaces, often allowing for loose stones and greater customization options for creating the perfect ring. They also aren't going to be seen leaving a store while secretly shopping for an engagement ring.
Why Is Rare Carat the Smart Choice for Online Diamond Shopping?
Rare Carat is the perfect place for consumers to find their ideal stone as it ticks all these boxes and more. For a start, there is a simple user-friendly platform that lets buyers customize their choices from home. All they need to do is choose between styles and use the sliders to determine the ideal clarity and color ratings within their budget. There are countless options because of the breadth of the inventory, and this includes plenty of those ethical lab diamonds. Therefore, there is a much greater chance of getting something that meets the brief exactly.
The additional benefit of choosing Rare Carat is that customers are never completely on their own. Those that feel that their knowledge is lacking can use the online guides to learn more about cuts, GIA standards, and a whole lot more. They can then use this to make a smarter choice and find a suitable stone at a good price. Furthermore, each matched stone comes with a detailed GIA report from expert gemologists so everyone knows precisely what they have on offer.
There is no doubt that buying lab-grown diamonds online is the smartest choice right now. Also, with a customer satisfaction rating of 4.9/5 on Google, it is clear that Rare Carat is the smartest choice for online marketplaces. (GP/JS)