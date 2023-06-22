Rare Carat: The Online Diamond Marketplace for Smart Buyers

Smart Buyers Know That Perfection Isn't Everything

For some, there is nothing better than an internally flawless diamond from a high-end retailer with an astronomical price tag. However, this isn't a smart investment when considering resale values and profits. This is where it is smarter to go for an eye-clean stone that looks just as good to the naked eye but actually has minor inclusions. These VVS1 to VS2 stones can still look stunning with the right color, cut, and the right type of inclusions. They are also much cheaper.

Speaking of color and cut, the right choice here can make a big difference to the current and resale values of stones. Some cuts go in and out of fashion, with the princess cut a top-seller right now and the cushion cut having a more timeless quality. There is also a growing trend towards colored stones. The faint yellow coloration will appeal to many people, as will the bolder fancy-colored stones. It is important that investors really think about which options offer the most value and get to know the range.

Smart Buyers Also Know to Shop Online

There was a time when the ultimate diamond buying experience meant going into a brick-and-motor store and browsing stones with a salesperson. A complimentary glass of wine may be included to help seal the deal. The problem is that these stores tend to have limited options, with more traditional cuts and color choices and no room for customization. They also involve some pretty pushy staff working on commission.

Buying online is a smarter choice because it gives consumers more control from the comfort of their own home. They have the time and freedom to browse more extensive marketplaces, often allowing for loose stones and greater customization options for creating the perfect ring. They also aren't going to be seen leaving a store while secretly shopping for an engagement ring.