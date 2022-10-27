Rise in dating conversations amidst festivities

According to a survey by the dating app QuackQuack, usage of the app significantly increased during celebrations. "We noticed a spike in app downloads at the start of October.

We saw a 47 percent increase in local matches and a nearly 44 percent increase in discussions as Diwali draws closer. Most individuals return to their hometowns around this time, and many of them look for someone to spend out with at the festivals," said founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal.

To understand how Indian holidays, notably Diwali, affect the dating app's expansion, the App polled 15k users from tier 1 and tier 2 locations.

Surprisingly, smaller towns like Guwahati, Agartala, and Bhopal were close behind with a sharp increase in app usage, trailing only Tier 1 cities Delhi and Bangalore in terms of the number of matches played during Diwali.