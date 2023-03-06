UP government bans vulgar songs on Holi

The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a detailed advisory to all district magistrates and superintendents of police to crack down on people playing vulgar songs during Holi, department spokesperson A.N. Tripathi said.



"In view of festivals such as Barawafat and Holi, greater vigilance is required against such songs, as they evoke sharp reactions in society. Timely preventive actions are required to curb such tendencies and ensure amity in society," he said.



Barawafat will be celebrated on March 7 and Holi on March 8.



Meanwhile, the Islamic Centre of India in Lucknow has also issued an advisory for Muslims for Barawafat.



Senior Sunni cleric, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, has asked Muslims to respect the religious sentiments of Hindus who will be celebrating Holi at the same time.



"Muslims should visit the graveyards after 5 p.m and refrain from fireworks," he said. (KB/IANS)