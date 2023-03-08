How Holi is celebrated across different parts of India

Rang Panchami - Maharashtra

Holi is observed as "Rang Panchami" in Maharashtra, a province in western India. On this day, people enjoy traditional sweets and savory dishes while playing with colored powders and singing and dancing to the rhythm of dhols. A distinctive practice of singing and playing musical instruments on the streets is also followed in some areas of the state.

Manjal Kuli - Kerala

Holi is observed as "Manjal Kuli" in Kerala, a province in the south. People take part in processions that feature traditional music and movement as well as colored powders being thrown at one another. There is also a distinctive practice of singing songs of devotion to Lord Krishna.

Holla Mohalla - Punjab

The Punjab region commemorates "Hola Mohalla," which is like Holi for warriors in appearance, sound, and feel. It is observed the day before Holi. The purpose of the celebration, which includes a stirring display of martial arts, horseback riding, and poetry recitation, is to honor the valor of Sikh warriors, especially those of the Nihang Sikh sect. Later, this is followed by movement, music, and color.

Royal Holi- Udaipur

As the name implies, Udaipur celebrates Holi on a grand stage. The Mewar royal family still celebrates the dynasty's customary holidays in the city that was once their kingdom. The present custodian starts the bonfire the night before Holi and burns the effigy of Holika. The next step is a flamboyant equestrian parade with the royal band. It's quite the show!