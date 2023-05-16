Lucknow NGO runs training program on 'Bada Mangal'

NGO Mangalman Abhiyan, in collaboration with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), is running a unique one-month internship programme where college/university students can help with the 'Bada Mangal' festivities and will be given a certificate in social service.



'Bada Mangal' is a festival held on all Tuesdays of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha and is a festival peculiar to Lucknow.



According to the NGO officials, the internship programme, running with 100 students, aims to turn the city's Bada Mangal bhandaras (community feast) into learning opportunities and simultaneously provide additional hands to work on the stalls.



"Under the Mangalman internship programme, over 100 youth volunteers between the ages of 18 to 28 years are being involved from various universities and colleges in the city for social service. The month-long internship will also provide students with a certificate from the NGO and LMC," said Ram Kumar Tiwari, convener of Mangalman Abhiyan.



Tiwari further said that in order to make the events of Bada Mangal more effective, all the interns have to make an effort to involve the volunteers more actively and spread the message of cleanliness and environmental friendliness to the public through the bhandaras.