Experience the spellbinding charms of Thailand’s lantern festival

On the day of festivity, tourists and locals gather in large numbers to witness a parade of luminous paper lanterns or Khom Loi floating skyward in an ethereal procession. The vision of lambent paper lanterns ascending against the backdrop of a calm night sky is truly a surreal experience and can be enjoyed in a few locations across Thailand.
Yi Peng Lantern Festival is celebrated in a grand fashion with dedicated viewing platforms, food stalls, souvenir shops, and even cultural exhibitions that demonstrate the history of Lanna tribes and the origin of the festival. Visitors are encouraged to dress up in formal attire, preferably white to complement the solemnity of the festival.
Here are some of the best lantern festival celebrations one can attend in Thailand this year:
Yee Peng Lanna International 2023
Venue: Lanna Dhutanga, located next to Mae Jo University, Sansai, Chiang Mai
Date: November 27, 2023
Ticket Tiers: Standard and Premium
Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops and Cultural Exhibitions
Chiang Mai CAD Khom Loy Sky Lantern Festival (Eco-Friendly Sky Lanterns)
Venue: CAD Cultural Centre Lanna Ethnicity, A, Ban Sa Ha Khon Moo 1T, On Klang, Mae On, Chiang Mai
Date: November 27 & 28, 2023
Ticket Tiers: Standard, Premium, and VIP
Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops and Numerous Festive Activities
Kom Raksa (Eco-Friendly Sky Lanterns)
Venue: 1317 Ban Sahakorn, Mae On, Chiang Mai
Date: November 27 & 28, 2023
Ticket Tiers: Standard, Premium and VIP
Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Cultural Arts and Concerts
Gateway of Light Lantern, Yi Peng Lantern Festival
Venue: Mae On Hot Spring Hill, Chiang Mai
Date: November 27 & 28, 2023
Ticket Tiers: Standard, Premium and VIP
Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops and Cultural Arts
Lanna Festival 2023 The Light of Yee Peng
Venue: MungMaNa Farm, San Patong, Chiang Mai
Date: November 27 & 28, 2023
Ticket Tiers: Standard
Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops, Cultural Arts and Entertainment
Yee Peng Lanna Festival 2023
Venue: Gassan Panorama Golf Club, Lamphun
Date: November 27 & 28, 2023
Ticket Tiers: Standard, Premium and VIP
Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops and Cultural Arts
Chiang Mai Heritage Sky Lantern Festival 2023
Venue: I Love Banthi, Banthi, Lamphun
Date: November 27, 2023
Ticket Tiers: Standard
Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops, Concerts and Cultural Arts.
