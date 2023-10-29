North East India Festival paves way for cultural exchange between India, Vietnam

The inaugural programme witnessed the participation of several notable personalities and associations from various provinces in Vietnam, underscoring the significance of the event. Key dignitaries present included Mr. Tran Phuoc Anh, Director General of the Department of External Relations in Ho Chi Minh City, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam, and Mr. Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan Province, among others. This grand assembly, from both India and Vietnam, highlighted the collaborative spirit of the festival.

The opening day's programme was a harmonious blend of culture and diplomacy. It commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a mesmerising Sattriyadance performance by Mridusmita Das Bora. Ambassador H.E. Mr. Sandeep Arya, India’s Ambassador to Vietnam, delivered the opening remarks, setting the tone for the festival. Special remarks were also shared by MOS (RRS) Mr. RK Ranjan, Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India, and Mr. Tran Phuoc Anh, Director of External Relations in Ho Chi Minh City.

The day featured enlightening talks on various destinations, including Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, presented by government officials and experts, emphasising the unique attractions of these regions. The festival's cultural segment was brought to a magnificent close with a Drum Ensemble performance of the traditional music of tribes of Meghalaya by Troupes from Meghalaya, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes. The inaugural day concluded with a remark by Dr.Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in HCMC.

The second day of North East India Festival, scheduled for October 28th, promises to be equally impressive, featuring the Incredible India Exhibition with a dedicated textile zone, and state-specific exhibition zones from various North Eastern states of India. The day will also host discussions on trade and investment opportunities, the handloom and handicraft industry, and investible projects in the North East Region.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of the North East India Festival, shared his vision for the event, saying, " The entire programme is deeply rooted in the Act East Policy. Last year, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi highlighted in his address how the North East India Festival held in Bangkok played a pivotal role in boosting the connections between India and Bangkok, significantly strengthening ties in South East Asia. This year, in Vietnam, we are placing a special emphasis on cultural exchange. Our vision extends to encompass educational and trade exchange programmes. What began as a platform for the North East has now blossomed into one of India's largest forums, promoting not only cultural exchange but also propelling trade, commerce, education, tourism, and more. This marks the first time Vietnam is witnessing a festival of such magnitude and scale. We are enthusiastic and optimistic about witnessing tangible outcomes from this initiative.”

Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in HCMC, echoing the sentiment, stated, " The North East India Festival is an exceptional initiative that bridges the cultural and economic opportunities of India's North Eastern states with Vietnam. This grand festival marks a first for Vietnam on this scale, and it undoubtedly offers an invaluable platform for mutual learning and collaborative endeavours.”

The festival's diverse programme includes an Investment and Trade Session, a Tourism B2B Meet, and a People-to-People Exchange Meet, with the aim of nurturing academic exchange, promoting educational programmes, and enhancing cultural understanding between India and Vietnam. The Investment and Trade Session will facilitate interactions between the DoNER Ministry, Invest India, and the Investor’s Community of Vietnam, paving the way for long-term business relationships.

A spectacular fashion show, featuring the top-notch designers of North East India, will take center stage, showcasing the region's rich fabrics and designs. The festival will also feature musical performances and cultural showcases, promising an immersive experience for all attendees.

As North East India Festival unfolds, it promises to be a testament to the growing partnership between India and Vietnam, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing academic, trade, business, and cultural cooperation. This extraordinary event underscores the Act East Policy and sets the stage for a future filled with opportunities and collaborations. IANS/KB