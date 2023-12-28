Global deestinations to celebrate New Year's Eve in style

New Year's Eve in style:- As the year draws to a close, digital travel platform, Agoda, uses AI technology to unveil the ultimate list of global destinations for an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration. Keeping in mind both jet-setting, partygoer and the family-friendly reveller, this top 10 selection promises to deliver scenic views, electrifying parties, and an unmatched vibe to welcome the New Year.

From the iconic fireworks over Sydney Harbour to the legendary Times Square ball drop, this destination list offers ideas for cultural experiences, breathtaking displays, including revelling the night away in Rio de Janeiro or embracing traditions of Edinburgh's Hogmanay.

Krishna Rathi, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda "Exploring the boundaries of innovation and the latest technology is the heart of what we do at Agoda. So why not have a little fun with this end of year story?! As recommended by some of the leading AI software of the moment, this list is meant to ignite a sense of wonder among aspiring travellers and perhaps even inspire the more spontaneous to book a last-minute getaway on Agoda. Whether it's a short getaway within Asia or a longer trip to the other side of the world, Agoda provides the best deals".

10 Great New Year's Eve destinations:

Singapore: Marvel at the dazzling fireworks display in Marina Bay and indulge in the vibrant street parties and carnivals.

Bali, Indonesia: Celebrate on the beach with festive fireworks and traditional Balinese performances.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Revel in the festive atmosphere with fireworks over the Saigon river and vibrant nightlife in District 1.

Tokyo, Japan: Embrace the Japanese tradition of watching the first sunrise of the year, with cultural celebrations and modern countdown parties.

Sydney, Australia: Experience the world-renowned fireworks display over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House, with family-friendly events and parties.

New York City, US: Join the masses in Times Square for the iconic ball drop, or choose from countless parties and concerts across the city.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Copacabana Beach, with samba rhythms and spectacular fireworks show.

London, England: Watch the night sky light up with fireworks along the river Thames, with a variety of boat parties and events to choose from.

Edinburgh, Scotland: Take part in the historic Hogmanay celebrations, complete with processions, concerts, and the unique Loony Dook tradition (a fancy dress New Year's Day swim in the chilly Firth of Forth)

Reykjavik, Iceland: Join the locals for community bonfires and a fireworks display set against a snowy landscape, with the chance to see the Northern Lights. IANS/SP