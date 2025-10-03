Two Killed, 100 Injured in Traditional Stick Fight in Andhra's Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 3: Two persons were killed and more than 100 were injured in the traditional fight with sticks during the Dussehra celebrations in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

Like every year, two groups attacked each other with sticks during Devaragattu Banni Utsav held as part of celebrations at Deveragattu village in Holagonda ‘mandal’ (block) late on Thursday night.

Eighteen people received grievous injuries. The injured were admitted to hospitals at Adoni and Alur, and the condition of five of them is stated to be critical.

Those with simple injuries were treated at a temporary hospital set up by the authorities.

While one person succumbed to the injuries on the spot, the other person is reported to have died of cardiac arrest.

The stick fight is organised every year as part of the Dussehra celebrations at Mala Malleswara Swamy temple, located on a hillock. Like in the past, the villagers defied the police orders to organise the fight, which they claim is part of their tradition.