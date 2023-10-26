TV actors Aastha, Puneet, Raghav, Anchal share Dussehra memories

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, actors Aastha Sharma, Puneet Vashist, Raghav Thakur, and Anchal Sahu expressed their greetings for the festival, and shared their memories of the celebration.

Vijayadashami which is also called Dussehra is celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, marking the end of Durga Puja. It is also celebrated to commemorate Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana.

Aastha, who essays the role of ‘Neerja’ in the show ‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ said: “Dussehra brings back the memories of dressing in traditional clothes and watching Ram Leela with family and friends.”

“We'd also get toy swords and Hanuman ji's gada and decorate our homes with torans and flowers. On this Dussehra, may the good in us always win, and may any negativity be gone forever,” she added.

Puneet plays the role of Narad Muni in ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’.

He said: “I remember the annual tradition of accompanying my parents to witness the grand spectacle of Ravan Dahan. This experience left an indelible impression on me; it taught me that we should conquer our inner demons and embrace enlightenment.”

“This festive occasion serves as a time for us to celebrate the brighter moments in life. It's an opportunity to purge ourselves of negativity. As we celebrate Dussehra, let us commit to choosing the path of righteousness and kindness,” he added.

Raghav, who plays the role of Krish in ‘Suhaagan’ said: “I miss celebrating Dussehra in Delhi. All the houses used to get a Dussehra makeover with lights, decorations, and marigold flowers. I used to fast, following my mom's tradition. This is a practice I continue to uphold to this day.”