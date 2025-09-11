Indian diplomacy’s special call for handling a multipolar world order

New Delhi, Sep 11: Current geopolitics is marked by the post-Cold War phenomenon of open warfare giving way to ‘proxy wars’, the competitive rise of China in relation to the US in military, technological, and economic term,s and the positioning of India as a world power that exercised strategic autonomy in handling international relations.

India needs to make its best diplomatic moves to develop bilateral relations based on mutual security and economic interests in a world divided by ideological and regional alliances. Forums like BRICS and SCO, dominated by the China-Russia axis and Quad led by US for countering Chinese designs of expansion in the Indo-Pacific, illustrate such alliances and the very fact that India was active in all the three shows the diplomatic prowess of this country in pursuing the strategy of achieving bilateral friendships without giving up on its policy of remaining non-aligned towards all world powers.

This has worked well for India -- helping to raise its status as an advocate of world peace and humanitarian development. India rightly believes that this is an era of multipolarity in the world order, and therefore, a major call for its diplomatic endeavour would be to ensure that there is no return to the days of the Cold War.

India would be best served by an approach to international relations that was marked by flexibility, strategic patience and advocacy of what was in the broader interests of humanity. Our diplomacy has to combine the art of communication with the gift of ideation. Ideation is an intellectual ability -- that everybody might not have -- of being able to see what lies ahead. This suggested that our best brains should be used there.

The greatest scientists of all time, Albert Einstein, famously said that ‘imagination is more important than knowledge’. He was referring to the ability to look beyond the facts in front and not to ‘miss the wood for the trees’. No two bilateral relationships were the same, and in the Indian context, this was a major guideline for our diplomats who would have to work to make any such relationship look special in the geopolitical backdrop.

The Middle East, for instance, is a region where India has to develop even relationships with the three major players there -- Israel, Iran and Saudi Arabia -- who had different alignments. The support of China and Russia to Iran against the total backing extended to Israel by the US carried a potential for the revival of the Cold War. This added to the diplomatic challenge facing a ‘non-aligned’ India.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that our foreign policy flows directly from Prime Minister Modi, who is personally known to most world leaders and who has a grip on geopolitical trends and alignments. India’s diplomatic power is an important instrument for safeguarding its national security and economic interests. Foreign policy, by definition, is a product of national security and economic concerns -- in that order -- and the National Security Advisor’s role in shaping foreign policy has become very important.

Diplomacy today, as a reader of the prevailing security scenario, supplements the assessment of national Intelligence agencies. National strategy is therefore an integral response now -- embracing foreign policy, economic interests and factors affecting internal security. The geopolitical scenario is prone to swift changes, and the life span of any strategy, therefore, was also shortened because of the need for ‘mid-course’ corrections.