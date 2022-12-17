Clash of the Titans: Messi or Mbappe? Bars and pubs are all set for the football grand finale

The pubs in India are also decked up to make the most of the memorable night, as they prepare to welcome football fanatics with great fervor and a stadium-like atmosphere.

Rahul Yadav and his team from Kasa Kai Mumbai, an event management company, are putting up big screens in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad, among many other places.

Yadav told IANS that Kasa Kai Mumbai organizes interest-based gatherings ranging from football to Formula 1, among others.

In Mumbai, they have put up screens at bars and pubs in as many as eight places, including Kamala Mills, Andheri East, Khar, and Borivali.

"This is what people want. They want to experience a stadium-like atmosphere. All the venues are sold out. It's like an adrenaline rush as you get a stadium-like feeling sitting thousands of miles away," he said.

In Gurugram, the newly-launched Orale Skybar has made special arrangements for football fans.

Hemant Nautiyal, the owner of Orale Skybar, told IANS: "We are screening the match live on giant screens. We are also encouraging people to come wearing the jersey of their favorite team. The first drink will be on the house."

Prathi Tandon, Owner of Effingut, a BrewPub, agrees that "sports brings everyone together to celebrate and enjoy".

Tandon said: "Even when supporters of two teams come together, they engage with each other, be it in the same group or different groups coming to the outlet. We want people to enjoy and have a good experience."

From beer on tap to '2+1' offers for three whiskey brands, BrePub is all set to make the final special for its patrons.