India-China Clash: Rajnath Singh says India has no intention to escalate but is ready to reciprocate





He stated that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is touching newer heights of success and has entered the category of 'fabulous five' from 'fragile five', coined by investment firm Morgan Stanley, in 2014. "India is now among the top five economies of the world. It took us 31 years from 1991 to become a three trillion USD economy. I am confident that the next three trillion dollars are going to be added in the next seven years," he said.



India has now become an agenda setter on the world stage due to the Prime Minister's credibility and decision making, he said, adding that India's G-20 presidency is proof of India's growing stature. "The theme of G-20 is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' through which an inclusive and decisive road map of development will be decided. Inspired by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam and world welfare, our Prime Minister has decided to share India's resolve for economic and human development with countries that have not yet recovered from COVID-19," he said.



Singh highlighted the procedural and structural reforms made by the Government which has prepared ground for a big leap towards a strong, prosperous & a self-reliant 'New India'. He made special mention of the creation of a digital financial infrastructure, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer & Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, which have proved to be a boon for the people, especially the poor.