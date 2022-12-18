FIFA World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan's heart beats for Messi, but Mbappe is iconic too

Shah Rukh Khan is hedging his FIFA World Cup final bets. In the #AskSRK interaction on Twitter on Saturday, which was to last for 15 minutes but went on for an hour, the superstar said "the heart beats for Messi", but [French winger Kylian] Mbappe "is a treat to watch also". He misspelled the star footballer's name, however!

Even as his upcoming film 'Pathaan' stirred a political hornets' nest with its 'Besharam Rang' number, SRK was busy answering a phalanx of questions, revealing what his best Stanley Kubrick film was ('Clockwork Orange'), the best compliment he got from his children ("Papa you are the kindest man we know"), and how his co-star John Abraham taught him how to ride a motorcycle for the film. "How to ride there is too much traffic and I get worried. Had asked John to teach me," SRK revealed.

"John is too sweet and kind. During action scenes he was taking care that I don't get hurt ... known him for a long time and was lovely working with him," SRK said in answer to another question specifically about John Abraham.