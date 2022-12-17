Russia-Ukraine War: Massive Round of Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine

Air raid sirens blared across the whole territory of Ukraine at 8 a.m. local time Friday. Three explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv alone, one of which was close to the home of VOA's reporter Anna Chernikova, who reports from Kyiv that the explosion was very powerful, and her apartment building was shaking.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, reports the capital is currently experiencing water supply and electricity supply troubles caused by the attacks. All the rescue services are currently working on the accident scenes. Metro stations in Kyiv are currently working as bomb shelters, the metro is not operating.

Other explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Donetsk, and some western regions. The cities of Kharkiv, Poltava, Kremenchuk, as well as the entire Kirovohrad region, are currently experiencing a complete electricity blackout.

Local authorities confirm 15 hits in the city of Zaporizhzhia. The consequences are to be clarified.

Local authorities of the city of Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, reported the strikes in the residential building. The rescue operation is ongoing. Two people were reported dead, eight were injured, including three children. The final numbers are to be confirmed.

Local authorities of the Kharkiv region confirm that at least 10 missiles were launched targeting energy infrastructure in the region.

Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that Russia has launched more than 70 missiles at Ukraine targeting critical energy infrastructure. About 60 of those missiles were destroyed by air defense. Thirty-seven of 40 missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense over Kyiv alone. Ten missiles were destroyed in the air over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Moscow says attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate. Ukraine says the attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.

"The goal of the Russian Federation is for Ukrainians to be constantly under pressure, to go down into bomb shelters almost every day, to feel discomfort due to power outages or water interruptions," Ukraine Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

“But Ukraine’s position is unchanged: let it be without light, but #withoutyou. We will endure. We will win. We will rebuild."

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Friday Russia’s construction of “extensive defensive positions along the front line” is antiquated and “largely unchanged” since World War II. The ministry said the construction will likely be “vulnerable to modern, precision indirect strikes.”

The U.K. ministry said the construction is another example of “Russia’s reversion to positional warfare that has been largely abandoned by most modern Western militaries in recent decades.”

On Thursday, Russia’s foreign ministry warned the U.S. that if it ships sophisticated Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, Moscow would consider it a “provocative move” that could prompt a response from the Kremlin.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that U.S. provision of the Patriot missiles for use in combating Russian airstrikes would represent an escalation in the U.S. role in helping the Kyiv government fend off Russia’s 10-month war and “could entail possible consequences.”