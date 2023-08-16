"Evolution of Entertainment: New Films Challenge Traditional Dominance"
Your name.
Daksh Rahul
Where do you live? and what do you do?
I live in Delhi and preparing for the UPSC exam.
Which film industry do you like the most? Eg: Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, etc. Please tell me the reason.
Bollywood
The factors due to which I like this industry are: Familiarity with the language, actors, and environment. Also, I can easily understand the accent.
Which is your favorite genre and why?
Suspense Thriller. I like this genre because it keeps me in suspense throughout the whole film. I usually feel excited while discussing such kind of movies with my friends.
Name your 3 most favorite Movies.
Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Drishyam 2
Barfi
I loved the storylines of these movies. These movies have a right pinch of entertainment with meaningful lessons.
Name your 3 most favorite Actors/Actresses.
Ranveer Singh
Shahrukh Khan
Kartik Aaryan
Their acting skills are marvelous. They know how to bind their viewers with their acting.
Who is your favorite Dancer? Why
Malaika Arora- I love her dance. Her moves and steps are really adorable.
Who is your favorite Villain?
Shahrukh Khan in Bazigar.
Who is your favorite Comedian? Why
Krushna Abhishek is my favorite comedian. His sense of humor and comedy skills are very impressive. His role in Bol Bachchan was too funny. Whenever I feel low, I used to see his shows and it put a big smile on my face.
Name 3 Actors/Actresses (if any) who you dislike the most?
Ranbir Kapoor
Urvashi Rautela
Anushka Sharma
I think they have attitude issues and too much attitude is always harmful for any personality.
Do you like old movies the most or new ones?
Irrespective of era, I like all the movies which have some meaning.
Do you like to watch movies on OTT platform or go to a cinema hall to watch movie?
Cinema Hall
If you were to make a change(s) in the Film industry- what would that be?
Give more chance to outsiders and make realistic films
Have you seen Sholay or DDLJ? Do you think these movies have no competition even today? Why?
I have seen them. Well times are changing and new films are giving them competition. So I cannot say that movies like Sholay or DDLJ don't have any competition today.
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actor, who would you like that to be?
Ranveer Singh
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actress, who would you like that to be?
Alia Bhatt
Which is your favorite dialogue and which movie is it from?
Life mein sabse bada risk hota hai, Kabhi koi risk naa Lena.
-Barfi
Daksh Rahul/FilmMania/PG