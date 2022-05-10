'Avatar: The Way Of Water' trailer is magnificent and aesthetically captivating

After playing in theatres, the teaser of the much-awaited epic sci-fi film, 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' has debuted online.

The film, which is set to drop in theatres on December 16, 2022, has been directed by James Cameron and is set more than a decade after the events of the first part.

The film, which centers on returning Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, along with Na'vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldana, and their family, boasts of spellbinding footage that includes shots of Pandora's bright blue water - both above and below the surface; Toruk, the flying creatures introduced in the first film; and new whale-like animals.