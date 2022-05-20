Amber's agent accuses Depp of ruining her career

Amber Heard's agent testified on Thursday (U.S. Pacific Time) that the actress lost out on several job opportunities because of the online backlash over her abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp, reports Variety.

Jessica Kovacevic, Heard's agent at the talent agency WME, was the last of a series of witnesses called by the attorneys of the actress on Thursday.

After spending several days defending her from Depp's defamation claim, according to 'Variety', Heard's legal team is now on the offensive, seeking to prove they're $100 million counterclaims that Heard's career was harmed by Depp's lawyer, who called her allegations a "hoax".

Heard was the female lead in 'Aquaman', which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide upon its release in December 2018. Kovacevic said that should have led to more roles in TV and film, along with endorsement deals.

Apart from 'Aquaman 2', Heard has shot only a single independent film, 'In the Fire', in the last two years.

Kovacevic said Heard was supposed to star in an Amazon film with Gael Garcia Bernal, but she was dropped from the project.

"No one can say out loud, 'We're taking this away from her because of this bad press because it's nothing she did," 'Variety' quoted Kovacevic as saying. "It's all hearsay, and it's all whatever. But there's no other reason." (AA/IANS)