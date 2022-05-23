Adivi Sesh's pan-India film 'Major' getting ready for nationwide previews

Adivi Sesh portraying the role of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the movie 'Major', has so far drawn rave reviews for the theatrical trailer and other promotional stuff.

The makers of 'Major' have now announced nationwide previews.

"Namaste India. We are coming to you with our film, 10 days in advance.#Major Pre-release Film Screenings across India from May 24th," the producers wrote, as they officially announced the previews of the movie, on their social media handles.

Exclusive preview screenings will happen in several cities across India, the details of which are yet to be revealed.

The much-anticipated pan-India film directed by Adivi Sesh will release on June 3 amid high expectations.

The team is also working hard to make Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biographical film one of the most successful biographical films about real heroes.

Directed by Shashi Kiran Tikka, the movie stars Saie Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Shobita, and others in the lead roles. (AA/IANS)