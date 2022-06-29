Dakota Johnson had to rewrite scenes during filming of Fifty Shades movies

Johnson told 'Vanity Fair', "She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen," the actress said of the author, who was also one of the film's producers. "There were parts of the books that just wouldn't work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn't work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always."

Many times, the actress had to rewrite scenes for herself, "We'd do the takes of the movie that Erika wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make. The night before, I would rewrite scenes with the old dialogue so I could add a line here and there. It was like mayhem all the time."

However, she doesn't harbor any regrets about the demanding working situations on the films' sets, as she told 'Vanity Fair', "I don't think it's a matter of regret. If I had known at the time that's what it was going to be like, I don't think anyone would've done it. It would've been like, 'Oh, this is psychotic.' But no, I don't regret it." (AA/IANS)