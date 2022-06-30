R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering, trafficking

American songwriter-record producer Robert Sylvester Kelly professionally known as R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison as he faces conviction for racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Kelly has been in jail since July of 2019; 45 witnesses testified for the government. As per 'Variety', he still faces child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago, as well as charges in state courts in Illinois and Minnesota.

Kelly, one of the most successful hitmakers of the 1990s and early 2000s, was found guilty of all nine counts against him in September, after a six-week trial revealed how he had used employees and intermediaries to lure fans and hopeful singers into sexually abusive and controlling conditions, including locking them in rooms without food or access to a bathroom for days.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a sentence "more than 25 years", reflecting Kelly's continued danger to the public and apparent lack of remorse for using his fame to sexually and emotionally abuse alleged victims, many of them underaged.