Movie Review: Parthiban's Iravin Nizhal is a technical masterpiece

One small mistake from any one member of either the cast or the crew in any department would mean the entire film having to be reshot from the beginning! The challenge is compounded by the fact that the film has a non-linear pattern of storytelling. What this means is that story's period keeps shuffling back and forth.

Parthiban's move to screen a making video of the film before screening the actual film is thoughtful. For, it shows the enormity of the challenge that lay before the cast and the crew and the brilliant and professional manner in which the entire unit of over 340 people overcame it.

In other words, it makes one appreciate the phenomenal effort that has gone into the making of this film, which is one of a kind.

The making video shows that the unit worked tirelessly for several months to first find a place that could accommodate so many sets. Then, finally, they zeroed in on a 64-acre piece of land on which a whopping 58 sets were brilliantly erected.

After this, the entire cast had to undergo several rounds of rehearsals before the actual shooting began. The making video shows that the unit failed 23 times and that the film had to be shot from scratch each time!

Moving on to the plot of 'Iravin Nizhal', Parthiban narrates a grim story about an individual's life in this challenging film. The story is about a person called Nandhu(played by Parthiban) who is on the run from the cops.

As he longs for his daughter to come back to him, he takes a walk down memory lane. 'Iravin Nizhal' showcases the different points in the life of Nandhu, a man trying to survive this cruel world, from the time he was a boy to the time he is on the run. Why is Nandhu on the run? Why has his daughter separated from him? 'Iravin Nizhal' gives you the answers.

The film has fantastic performances coming in from all its actors, especially Parthiban. Varalakshmi as Premakumari, the mistress of a fake godman, in particular, is impressive in the brief period that she appears.

The performances of Brigida Saga as Chilakkama and Sai Priyanka Ruth as Parvathi also stand out. Chandru, who plays the role of Parthiban in his 18th year, and Anandha Krishnan, who plays Parthiban while he was 30 years old in the film, are fantastic.

On the technical front, A.R. Rahman's music is just outstanding. Be it his background score, or his songs, the music lifts the film's standard by a big margin. It is easily the film's biggest strength.

Arthur Wilson's camera work is simply phenomenal. To think the man has shot all the scenes in one go leaves you astonished.

But beyond all their contributions, it is Parthiban's contribution as a director that makes the difference. How one scene transitions to another without the crew having to effect a cut is all due to the director's brilliance.

First coming up with a story that can be shot in this way and then envisioning the entire process and then actually implementing it talks volumes of the understanding the man has of his craft.

Iravin Nizhal's story might not be the most appealing or entertaining but it certainly is one of a kind and for that, it needs to be appreciated. (AA/IANS)