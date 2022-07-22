Movie Review: Rajat Kapoor's 'RK/Rkay' is a thorough entertainer

'RK/Rkay' tells the story of a film's protagonist who goes missing from the film's negatives and permeates into the real world through a porous membrane between the reel and the real world.

Who we are? Does free will exist? Or is it a simulation being fed to us by a higher authority operating from a different dimension? 'RK/Rkay' attempts to solve this conundrum with its sleek narrative of 95 minutes.

The film opens with a background score weaved from French horn, pizzicato, and clarinet as a tuxedo-clad Rajat tries to find himself through different doors.

Mehboob Alam (played by Rajat Kapoor) - the plum-colored tuxedo-clad protagonist of RK's film transcends to the normal world where he lives, eats, breathes, prepares food, and pretty much everything thereby leaving his world behind.

He is exactly like RK, only with lots of charm and likeability, something which trickles down from RK's ink - every writer always wants their characters to be charming and likable, don't they? Initially perplexed as to what is going on around him, Alam soon becomes acclimatized to his surroundings and eventually proves to be a better version of RK.

RK, on the other hand, is frustrated, for the ending of his film has now been thrown out of gear as Mehboob refuses to return to the universe of the film - a dimension where he belongs. To add to that, people connected with RK soon start finding Mehboob better.